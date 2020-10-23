The early numbers are in, and at least 55 million people watched the second and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden Thursday night.

Preliminary Nielsen data shows that the debate averaged 55.2 million viewers overall — down from the roughly 67 million who tuned in to their first debate.

The big number for the first and second debate are still noticeably down from the 2016 debates between Trump and Hillary Clinton. Roughly 84 million people watched their first debate, and their third and final face-off was watched by close to 72 million.

The early numbers also show a big win for Fox News, which scored over 14.7 million viewers total during the debate and over 4.1 million viewers in the 25-54 demographic alone. Fox was followed by ABC with 10.8 million total viewers and NBC with 10.2 million total. (NBC slightly beat ABC in the demo, 3.9 million to 3.8 million, but the presence of their correspondent, Kristen Welker, as moderator was not enough to propel them to the top spot in total viewers.)

As for the other networks, 7.2 million people watched on CNN, 6.7 million watched on MSNBC, and 5.5 million watched on CBS. In the demo, CNN averaged 2.8 million, followed by 1.9 million on CBS and 1.5 million on MSNBC.

The final numbers will be released by Nielsen later today.

CNN’s Brian Stelter said on air it’s likely the final result will show between 65 and 70 million people watched, “a massive number in this fragmented country.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]