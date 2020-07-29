Former CDC official Dr. William Schaffner, professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, criticized the event President Donald Trump spoke at in Texas earlier Wednesday for the lack of social distancing and masks.

CNN’s Erin Burnett showed video from the event and said, “No masks, no social distancing for a lot of people, which is deeply troubling.”

Schaffner reacted to the event by calling it “depressing, distressing, and as we say in our family, d-u-m, dumb. That’s just inappropriate.”

“It shows exactly the opposite of what all those people ought to be modeling,” he continued. “We should be wearing masks, all of us all the time. We’re not going to get this virus under control until we all do that. And I mean all of us — from the top to the bottom, from Maine to southern California, all across the country. We really have to do that.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, former Bush White House medical adviser, called out Trump for a lack of strategy, saying the administration wouldn’t be telling states they’re on their own if the U.S. was attacked by a foreign enemy.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]