CNN’s Brooke Baldwin broke down in tears while on air Wednesday after watching an emotional witness testify at the Derek Chauvin trial.

61-year-old bystander Charles McMillian was overcome with emotional while watching the police body cam footage of George Floyd’s fatal arrest — putting the trial on pause for 10 minutes after he burst into tears while watching the video from the stand.

Baldwin brought in CNN legal analyst Elle Honig during the recess, but could not hold back her tears following the testimony.

“Oof, forgive me. Just watching a grown man, um, Elle Honig, save me,” Baldwin said while her voice was cracking.

“Just watching that, I think that’s the first time we’ve just seen the police officer body cam, and hearing this grown man on the ground saying, ‘I can’t breathe,’ over and over and over again, and you hear this witness saying, ‘You can’t win. He’s in the squad car, you can’t win.”

Honig agreed that the testimony was an incredibly powerful and emotional moment, for viewers of the trial and for the jury.

“We just talked, just before this witness took the stand, about how traumatic it can be for people who witness this thing. You see this in witnesses, even those who are utterly blameless like this gentleman. The emotional impact stays with them. It will stay with them the rest of theirs lives,” Honig said. “That was such a searing moment, when we came back from the body camera footage, and here was man, this older man, who was very confident and calm on the stand up until that moment.”

