The Derek Chauvin murder trial went into recess on Wednesday when one of the witnesses broke down in tears while watching the footage of George Floyd’s fatal police arrest.

Witness Charles McMillian was on the stand to talk about what he saw during during Floyd’s arrest and how he attempted to deescalate the situation at the time. After that, he was shown the body cam footage of Floyd protesting his arrest before he was eventually pinned to the ground under Chauvin’s knee.

McMillian burst into tears as he watched the video from the stand. After he was given tissues and water, he tried to speak again despite his distress, but the judge decided to adjourn the trial for 10 minutes.

