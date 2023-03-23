Former Trump Official Mick Mulvaney Tells CNN It’s ‘Inevitable’ Former Boss Will Be Indicted

Mick Mulvaney, the former acting White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, declared on CNN that he “absolutely” believes his former boss will be indicted in the face of mounting legal issues.

Mulvaney joined Kaitlan Collins on CNN This Morning Thursday to discuss both the probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents and the potential indictment stemming from alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

Trump attorney Evan Corcoran testifying this week in the classified documents probe is like a bad sign for the former president, Mulvaney said. He also made the argument that Trump’s legal troubles are actually a rare point where the “far left” and “far right” actually agree on something.

“I think it’s one of those rare cases where the extreme left in this country and the extreme right want the same thing, which is they want Donald Trump to be arrested,” Mulvaney said, arguing the “far left” will see an arrest as justice, while the “far right” will see it as validation of the political “witch hunt” theories from Trump.

Mulvaney made it clear he believes when it comes to the Stormy Daniels case, Trump is getting indicted because New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has come too far with the probe.

“Do you think it’s inevitable that Trump is going to be indicted?” Collins asked.

“I do,” Mulvaney said. “I think the political pressure is such, I think the timing is such, the statute of limitations for this case runs in May. I do think he’s going to be indicted. I don’t understand the arrest part, whether or not he’ll surrender himself, whether or not they’ll require him to surrender himself, whether or not they’ll make any special accommodation for him because he is the former president of the United States.”

Watch above via CNN.

