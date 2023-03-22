‘Monumental Ruling’: Kaitlan Collins Breaks Down Trump’s ‘Extraordinary’ Classified Docs Developments

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins delivered a comprehensive explainer on the latest news surrounding former President Donald Trump and the case of his mishandled classified documents.

As the former president awaits a possible indictment over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal, the Mar-a-Lago documents case came back into public focus on Tuesday — with reports alleging Trump “deliberately” misled his own attorneys on the matter. This could undermine Trump’s claim to attorney-client privilege with his lawyer, Evan Corcoran, since it raises the possibility that Trump used one of his defense attorneys in the furtherance of a crime.

Co-anchor Poppy Harlow teed up Collins on Wednesday to report on what she called an “extraordinary” development for CNN This Morning. Collins started by focusing on the midnight deadline for Trump’s legal team to seek an emergency intervention and prevent Corcoran from having to testify again before a grand jury. Prosecutors for the Justice Department have issued a response to this ploy by Trump’s team, so Collins said the DC Circuit Court will now have to decide if Corcoran will have to go before the grand jury, this time with no attorney-client privilege.

“It would be a monumental ruling here,” Collins said, “And the reason this matters is because, for the first time, we are getting the clearest view yet that the judge is agreeing with prosecutors here. The judge who ruled on Friday that Trump may have used Evan Corcoran, this attorney, in furtherance of a crime. Before, it was a little ambiguous, whether it was Trump or Corcoran, who they believed and they were alleging may have committed a crime here, or used them in furtherance of the crime. Now it’s making clear they believe it’s the former president.”

Collins summarized by noting the Justice Department’s evidence to back up their arguments, and that Corcoran’s testimony “could be critical” to the future of the case.

“If they do decide that Evan Corcoran should go and testify without attorney-client privilege,” she said, “it would be one of the biggest rulings we’ve probably ever had in this nation.”

