Conservative commentator and former President George H. W. Bush special assistant Doug Wead claimed on Fox Business Monday that President Donald Trump “was born for this moment” and that his handling of the coronavirus has been “almost perfect.”

Wead argued that Woodrow Wilson made different decisions than Trump when dealing with the Spanish Flu, and that the former made all the wrong moves.

“He did everything the opposite of what Donald Trump is doing and it was a disaster,” Wead declared, before adding that what President Trump “is doing right now from the standpoint of history is almost perfect.”

“It looks like he was born for this moment,” Wead continued. “For one thing, he’s transparent by nature. He gets into office and opens the files on the Warren commission and UFOs, the assassination of Kennedy. When they criticized him for the phone call to Ukraine he makes that public. So we hear what he’s thinking in real time. He tells us. That’s very healthy. Woodrow Wilson didn’t tell the American people anything, and actually gave them misinformation which added to the crisis.”

Wead went on to claim that “Donald Trump seems to be beyond ideology.”

“A conservative president might hesitate before putting the full weight of the federal government behind this, and a Democrat president might hesitate before allowing the private sector to become involved. Obama, as you know, had all these regulations against private clinics who are now trying vaccines,” he concluded. “With Trump you’ve got a man born for this moment. He unites Walmart and Target and Pelosi and Mnuchin. He’s willing to use the government, he’s willing to turn loose the private sector. He wants to do good. That desire to be a good president. I think it’s a healthy thing even in spite of all the criticism.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

