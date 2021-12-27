Fox & Friends on Monday mocked what, as a chyron showed, is a “growing trend of men living with parents.” The segment neglected to note that for some young people there are times when they have no other choice but to move back in with their parents.

“A shocking new study shows that young men are more likely than ever to be jobless and live with their parents,” said co-host Lawrence Jones. “That’s according to data from The Conference Board, which says the number of men between 25 and 34 without a bachelor’s degree living at home had jumped from 15 percent in the 90s to 25 percent.”

“That’s crazy,” said Jones.

Jones then brought in Fox News contributor and Marine veteran Joey Jones (no relationship).

“I don’t know if it’s just because I’m from the South, but my dad would never allow that to happen,” said Lawrence Jones.

Joey Jones said:

There’s no such thing as a 21- year-old kid. They’re 21-year-old young men who are raised to be kids at 21, and every time I hear a news report where someone calls a young man a child or kid it really just crawls up my spine. It’s not just because I joined the Marine Corps at 18, it’s because I know how this world is. I know life isn’t fair and I know life is tough and I know that the easiest and most important responsibility we have as parents is to raise our kids to be adults and I say easy because it’s inherent in us. It’s in our nature. We are born with the inherent desire of fear, food and family, and everything we do after that is driven by those three desires. And listen, you can’t fulfill those desires living in your parents’ basement, not learning or experiencing anything, never having to go out and earn anything for yourself or your nourishment and not needing a family because you’re living with your parents and you have something like pornography on your computer. The idea we no longer go out as young men and experience things, get hurt, bumps, bruises, cuts, and learn, is something that really bothers me. And it’s not this whole masculinity, toxic masculinity, that’s a part of it but that’s not all of it. It really comes down to the dignity of hard work, to the idea of finding relevance in yourself of what you can do with your hands and your mind.

Jones lamented that “an entire institution of teachers that tell kids if they don’t go get a four year degree, if they don’t become a philosophy major they haven’t made it in life, they haven’t done the right thing.”

He continued:

So then you go do that and live with your parents while you do it because now you can be on their insurance until you’re 35 and then you realize there isn’t any fulfilling way to use that, so you stay-at-home in your parent’s basement. And that’s just not the way that our lives are designed to be as human beings or as Americans. Life is supposed to be tough so we can celebrate the moments that it’s beautiful and amazing and fun and joyous. And you do that by building a family. You do that by building things with your hands and your mind. You don’t do it by being passive. And we’ve raised our kids to be passive.

Watch above, via Fox News.

