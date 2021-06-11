Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer questioned why Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) does not “fly the flag” for the United States — decrying the remark she made comparing the United States to Israel, Hamas, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.

“We not only saw her trying to walk this back but the entire squad came to her defense, claiming that criticisms of her aren’t about policy or her positions on issues, but about Islamophobia and trying to silence women of color in the House,” Katie Pavlich said regarding Omar’s tweet. “You had [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] saying she wishes Democrats in the party would come to them and speak up these things privately before they condemned her publicly, but she is making these statements publicly.”

Pavlich went on to note that while she has the support of other progressive House members, many fellow Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), have condemned the remark.

“She is the Vice Chair of a subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and yet she is equating the United States and Israel to U.S. government-sanctioned and designated terrorist organizations,” she continued. “It is not that she is a member of Congress without any responsibility, she is on the Foreign Affairs Committee and many people have taken off committee assignments for saying far less than she has, repeatedly, over and over again.”

Hemmer went on to read a tweet from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), in which the lawmaker wrote that “freedom of speech doesn’t exist for a Muslim women in Congress.”

“She talked about the United States in comparison to the Taliban. Do you know what the Taliban did to women in Afghanistan? This is reprehensible,” he said of Omar, adding, “She was born in Somalia. She was raised in a refugee camp in Kenya — came to the United States, I think, at the age of nine. Can she ever fly the flag maybe just once for us?”

Pavlich echoed Hemmer’s plea for gratitude, condemning Omar’s “constant criticism of the country that saved her.”

