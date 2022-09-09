Fox News Anchor Grills Dr. Oz on Lackluster Polls: With Fetterman ‘Wearing the Invisibility Coat,’ ‘Why Aren’t You Actually Leading?’

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner grilled the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, over his lackluster polling against an opponent wearing an “invisibility coat.”

The interview began with a discussion of Oz’s opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is still recovering from a stroke, a point Oz’s campaign has been hitting on in recent weeks.

The conversation eventually moved to the horse race, with Faulkner noting Oz is still down in the polls in the key race for the GOP to retake the majority in the U.S. Senate.

“Let’s take a look at where you are. You would be replacing a Republican, Pat Toomey, Senator, but you are still 6 and a half points down,” Faulkner began.

“RealClearPolitics average shows Fetterman up still by 6 and a half percent. I drilled down and looked at all, what they are taking an average of here, doctor. The margin of error is well below that. My question for you is, with Fetterman willing to wear the invisibility coat why aren’t you actually leading? We can’t see or hear from him. What is going on?” Faulkner then asked.

“We’re gaining rapidly. Over the summer he took advantage of the fact that he had a lot of money saved up from his primary and he was attacking me daily. Spending tens of millions of dollars portraying himself as a moderate candidate who has been a working person his whole life. He has never had a job. He grew up affluent and not done much with it. At the same time he was attacking me on baseless personal charges,” Oz continued.

“Here is the reality, as the race tightens, which it is doing and as people begin to understand how radical he really is, the independent vote is shifting in my direction. That’s where this election will be won,” Oz argued before listing off some of Fetterman’s “radical” positions.

“That’s a lot that people need to know,” Faulkner replied.

“If we got to see a debate before September 19th, maybe voters in Pennsylvania, those voting absentee, would get to see some of what you said and hear his rebuttal. I don’t want to make everything about the debate. There are a couple things to hit quickly. You have had and continue to have support from former President Trump. Talk to me about that if you would,” Faulkner then asked.

“It’s very helpful. He gets the base energized,” Oz responded, changing his tune on winning over independents.

“He did a big event here on Saturday, had 12,000 people, which is the capacity of the facility we were in. People outdoors waiting to get in. I think a lot of people in Pennsylvania are hurt by what Joe Biden spoke of when he criticized 70 plus million Americans as being MAGA,” Oz concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

