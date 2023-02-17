Fox News Hosts Break Down in Heartwrenching Segment on Bullying in High Schools After Report on Teen Suicide

The hosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered were brought to tears on Friday during a segment on bullying in high school.

Emily Compagno, Dagen McDowell, and Lisa Kennedy were discussing the fallout from the death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, who committed suicide after being severely bullied.

They played footage from a recent school board meeting for the Central Regional School District in Ocean County, New Jersey, where Kuch went to school.

Other students explained to the school board their own experiences with bullies in the district and pleaded for help from top officials, insisting that Kuch was not the only student who had been bullied.

“This is so hard to watch,” Kennedy said, holding back tears.

“I can’t imagine feeling so unheard and so unseen. These poor children. I can’t imagine what their parents feel,” Compagno said.

“Turn that sadness into rage because these people at this in this school district did nothing,” McDowell added. “And after this child killed herself, the superintendent who did resign over the weekend, publicly tried to blame that child’s parents.”

McDowell even shared her own struggles with bullying during the segment.

“…We all get upset, I think, and you’re my friends, but I was bullied growing up and beaten up. And you hide it from your parents because you don’t wanna upset them. And now it’s worse today,” McDowell said referencing the influence of social media in teens’ daily lives.

“You go home and you get bullied on social media and it really is relentless,” Kennedy said. “You know, I’ve got two teenage girls, one of whom was bullied and I went to the school and they did nothing. It’s not just this school, it’s across the country.”

Kennedy linked the rise in bullying not only to social media, but the pandemic as well.

“Kids forgot how to treat each other. Schools have abdicated the responsibility to discipline students who harm other kids and children are so wounded from the pandemic and in such mental peril and despair,” Kennedy said

“They got 190 billion from the federal government and they have not provided adequate resources and shame on every school district that is creating victims like this,” she concluded.

Watch above via Outnumbered.



988

(call or text in English or Spanish)

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

Or visit If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. There is help. National Suicide Prevention Hotline : Dial(call or text in English or Spanish)Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255Or visit www.bethe1to.com and learn how to help those in crisis.

