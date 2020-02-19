InfoWars contributor Kaitlin Bennett appeared on Fox News Wednesday after being chased off of a university campus.

After introducing Bennett as a “gun rights activist,” Fox & Friends First host Heather Childers said she would be teaching viewers about “sticking to your guns.”

“A mob quickly formed around us and they didn’t want me there,” Bennett said of the Ohio University incident.

“They didn’t know that I was coming. When I get on campuses usually people start taking pictures, they put it on their Snapchat, on their Twitter,” she continued. “They leak out my location basically, and then that’s when everyone knows I’m on campus. I don’t announce I’m coming.”

Bennett’s organization Liberty Hangout has made statements like, “It doesn’t seem possible that 6 million were killed” in the Holocaust, and encouraging President Donald Trump to “declare himself a monarch & leave the presidency to his son when he retires.”

As Childers referred to Bennett and her co-activist as “gun rights activists” once again, Bennett clarified, “Both of us are very much more than just gun rights advocates.”

“We’re conservatives, we’re Trump supporters, we’re people who believe in the president’s message, we’re people who stand up for him,” she declared. “And we’re people that have been recognized by the White House as people who support him and help his campaign and help him get elected.”

