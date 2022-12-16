Fox’s Dagen McDowell Says Elon Musk Spent $44 Billion on a ‘Money-Losing Sewage Lagoon’

Fox Business host Dagen McDowell said Elon Musk spent $44 billion on a “money-losing sewage lagoon.”

Appearing on Friday’s episode of The Five, McDowell also called the platform a “heap of crap” and said Musk is now liquidating Tesla stock in order to keep afloat.

The comments came during a panel discussion about Twitter’s decision to suspend numerous journalists who regularly report on him Thursday. Musk claimed those whose reports have included information about his whereabouts equated to “doxxing” and endangered him and his family.

Not all of those who were banned shared reporting the location of his private jet.

Jesse Watters defended Musk’s suspensions. Addressing Jessica Tarlov, he said, “Just like you wouldn’t want people to know where you work – actually they know where you’re at 6:00 every single day – but besides that, you don’t want that.”

McDowell then mocked the news agencies of the reporters who were suspended.

“I love the bawling and howling and hollering of these journalists who’ve ignored all of these Twitter files like the New York Times,” she said. “It was right on the web page about Musk and Twitter and banning the journalists. They even covered these Twitter file dumps at all.”

She said the banning of reporters is only newsworthy because the journalists get to be “the story.” She then hit Musk for his mind-blowing investment on Twitter – and also for the bans.

“He spent $44 billion on this money-losing sewage lagoon,” she said. “Can you imagine spending $44 billion on this heap of crap? He’s selling Tesla stock to prop it up.”

McDowell said Musk decided to throw people he does not like off Twitter in order to “extract some pleasure” out of his “nightmare.”

“Wait until he really starts going after people he doesn’t like,” she said. “Listen, we know how crazy rich people can act. He’s not even close to Howard Hughes.”

McDowell concluded everyone who was banned needed to be reinstated.

Watch above, via Fox News.

