DEVELOPING: Twitter Suspends Several Reporters Who Cover Elon Musk in Thursday Night Massacre

Twitter suspended at least a handful of reporters on Thursday, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, the New York Times’ Ryan Mac, commentator Keith Olbermann, and political video influencer Aaron Rupar.

It is unclear what prompted the suspensions.

Rupar, who made Mediaite’s list of the Most Influential in News Media for 2022 published on Thursday, said he does not know why his account was suspended.

“I have absolutely no information at all,” he told Mediaite on Thursday night. “All it says is that my account is suspended. I haven’t been given a reason, explanation, or been looped in about any possible duration.”

O’Sullivan, a disinformation beat reporter for CNN, also made Mediaite’s list.

Later, it was reported Rupar’s account was permanently suspended.

“I didn’t post anything remotely controversial today or anytime recently, nor have I posted anything that violated the rules as I understand them,” Rupar told Mediaite when asked if he could think of any reason why his account might have been suspended.

Ben Collins of NBC news reported that Twitter also suspended Mashable’s Matt Binder and First Look Media’s Micah Flee.

Meanwhile, Twitter suspended Olbermann’s account shortly after he criticized the suspensions.

The suspensions come weeks after Elon Musk officially bought Twitter and became CEO. Musk had complained the platform had become overly censorious – particularly in its handling of accounts belonging to conservatives. He has since restored several accounts that had been permanently suspended under the old regime, including that of Donald Trump, who has so far declined to use the platform again.

On Wednesday, Twitter banned an account that posted the movements of his private jet using publicly available information. The platform also banned the 20-year-old who runs the account. Musk even went so far as to threaten legal action against the man, who said he has not received any legal notice from the billionaire.

Musk claimed the account was endangering his family On Wednesday, he claimed a man “stalked” a car in which is young child was traveling in Los Angeles. The CEO posted a video of the man, who he said climbed onto the hood of the car. The video shows the man in his car, filming the person filming him. It also shows the man’s license plate. Musk asked his followers if anyone recognized the man.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department said it has no record of a report of any such incident being filed.

At least some of the suspended accounts reportedly relayed the fact that the LAPD said no report had been filed.

This is a developing story.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com