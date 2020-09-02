Fox’s Kennedy And Marie Harf Clash Over Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Antifa: ‘Soy-Boy’

Fox News host Kennedy and Fox News contributor Marie Harf clashed on Wednesday over Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and “the Antifa people” who are demonstrating in Portland, Oregon.

Kennedy began the segment by blasting Wheeler as a feckless “soy-boy.”

“This isn’t a bunch of Democrats who are running around in the streets. And the Antifa people, who are well organized, they want structural change,” Kennedy began. “They want to bring down this system. Marie, Ted Wheeler has tried to go out and march with the protestors and cry and all that stuff. He’s another mayoral soy-boy who is completely feckless.”

Kennedy then posed the following question to Harf: “So why does the left hate Ted Wheeler so much, Marie?”

“Well, I wouldn’t call these rioters the left, necessarily,” Harf fired back.

Harf then continued, “I mean one of the things that is so frustrating,…” before being interrupted by Kennedy who declared, “Actually, you can in Portland. I will correct you there.”

“Antifa is very well organized. These people are very vocal. The woman running against Ted Wheeler for mayor who has a good shot of winning tweeted out publicly I am antifa!” Kennedy stated.

Harf then responded, stating that there are “a number of protestors who have been arrested, rioters.”

“Can I finish what I am saying?” Harf then asked the host.

Kennedy then stated that Harf must address her original question about why the left hates Wheeler.

“Let me finish what I am saying, what is so frustrating about this situation, in addition to not being able to answer,” the Fox News contributor stated, “is that the people leading the peaceful protests that were happening in Portland – separate from the rioting are pleading with the rioters to stop. They are pleading with the looters to stop. And we have seen protestors saying very clearly that this does not represent them.”

“The arrests and court documents show they are not all Antifa,” Harf stated. “Some of them are from other groups, a variety of different political points of view.”

“So I think what is frustrating to many Democrats is that they condemn the rioting and the looting. The protestors are asking for them to stop. And there are no easy answers to get this under control. People who say send in the National Guard – that’s not just an easy fix.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

