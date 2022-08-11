George Conway Floats Dire Scenario for ‘Ultimate Narcissist’ Donald Trump: ‘This Could Be the Thing That Really Takes Him Down’

George Conway speculated that former President Donald Trump didn’t turn over official documents upon leaving the presidency because “he’s the world’s ultimate narcissist” and that this failure could be his downfall.

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, reportedly to search for government documents, some of which are allegedly classified. Trump was supposed to have given those documents to the National Archives as he left office. He reportedly received a subpoena requesting materials.

The execution of the search warrant has prompted unrelenting outrage among conservatives, who have accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Department of Justice.

Appearing on OutFront with Erin Burnett, Conway asked CNN viewers to imagine if a lower-level official had taken officials documents.

“Let’s just take a step back,” Conway stated. “Let’s say you had an outgoing National Security Advisor or an outgoing assistant to the president who took these very boxes of materials home with them on January 20th, 2021. I mean, there would be no question that if they jerked around the government and refused to turn the materials back over, even after being subpoenaed, which apparently was the case here, I can’t imagine there wouldn’t be charges brought.”

“That’s like similar to Sandy Berger,” Burnett replied, referring to President Bill Clinton’s National Security Advisor, who illegally removed a handful of documents from the National Archives after he left government. He ultimately pleaded guilty to unlawfully removing classified documents, was fined $50,000, and ordered to do 100 hours of community service.

“Right, he took one piece of paper and stuffed it in his sock,” Conway said. “We’re talking about, I don’t know, maybe two dozen boxes – who knows – of materials of the highest sensitivity.”

Conway, whose wife Kellyanne Conway was a senior adviser to Trump, said the former president brought the materials to his home because he’s a narcissist. He added that it could be Trump’s undoing.

“This is about the most sensitive of sensitive information that you can imagine,” he continued. “And he viewed them – because he is the world’s ultimate narcissist – as his property. And he thought he just could take them and they belonged to him, just like the election belonged to him, just like his generals across the river at the Pentagon belonged to him. It’s all about him, it all belongs to him.”

Conway concluded, “You can see exactly how this happened. And, you know, this could be the thing that really takes him down.”

