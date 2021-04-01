Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s girlfriend, offered humanizing testimony about him when she appeared as a character witness at the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Ross was emotional throughout her testimony, speaking about her history with Floyd, what kind of person he was, and how they both grappled with opioid addiction over the course of their relationship. The emotion was on display from the start when Ross began by speaking about how she and Floyd met.

She explained that they met years ago when she went to a Salvation Army shelter to go see her son’s father. She recalled that he didn’t come to see her when called by the receptionist, and “I was pretty upset” while she waited in the lobby.

Ross said Floyd was working there as a security guard at the time, and he came up to her when he saw her distress.

He’s like, ‘Sis, you okay, sis?’ And I wasn’t okay. I said, ‘No, I’m just waiting for my son’s father.’ He said, ‘Well, can I pray with you?’…I was so tired, and we had been through so much, my sons and I. And this kind person, just to come up to me and say ‘Can I pray with you’ when I felt alone in this lobby. It was so sweet. At the time, I had lost a lot of faith in God.

Through her tears, Ross said that was when their relationship began, that she gave him her phone number, and they had their first kiss there. She went on by outlining the course of their dating life, and told the backstory for a picture of Floyd that widely circulated in the media coverage of his death and the aftermath.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

