GOP Congresswoman Praises Biden’s Marijuana Pardons: ‘I Want to Give Credit Where Credit is Due’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) praised President Joe Biden’s announcement of federal pardons for people who have been convicted of simple possession of marijuana Thursday.

Tens of thousands of Americans will be affected by the pardons, which Biden announced would be carried out through executive action. Mace, who is no ally of Democrats, praised the move during an interview on Fox Business Network’s Kennedy.

Kennedy asked her, “What do you think about president Biden today pardoning thousands of federal marijuana offenders?”

Mace responded:

Well, I want to give credit where credit is due. I don’t always agree with the Biden administration, I’ve been very vocal about that, but this is a step in the right direction. The president wants to pardon people for very simple possession of nonviolent cannabis offenders at the federal level. And he wants to encourage our governors across the country to do the same, and I think that’s a great first step.

Mace invoked a bill she has proposed on the issue and said there is “more” to be done. The congresswoman wants the marijuana industry regulated to insure that marijuana is available to those who need it. medical reasons like our veterans

“I applaud the president,” she said. “I’m going to give credit where credit is due and agree with him on this position.”

In a statement, Biden said:

I have directed the Attorney General to develop an administrative process for the issuance of certificates of pardon to eligible individuals. There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

