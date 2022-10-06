BREAKING: Biden Announces Pardon for All Federal Simple Marijuana Possession Convictions

President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all previous federal offenses in relation to simple marijuana possession. according to a statement he released Thursday.

Biden said in the statement he will pardon anyone ever convicted of simple possession, and complained federal convictions disproportionately affect minority Americans.

In a statement announcing a coming executive order, Biden said:

I am announcing a pardon of all prior Federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. I have directed the Attorney General to develop an administrative process for the issuance of certificates of pardon to eligible individuals. There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.

Biden said he will also urge governors to pardon people convicted of marijuana possession in their respective states.

“Just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” he said.

Biden also said he would seek to declassify marijuana as a Schedule I drug:

I am asking the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General to initiate the administrative process to review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Federal law currently classifies marijuana in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, the classification meant for the most dangerous substances. This is the same schedule as for heroin and LSD, and even higher than the classification of fentanyl and methamphetamine – the drugs that are driving our overdose epidemic.

The president concluded, “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

Biden also posted his statement as a tweet thread that’s getting a lot of reaction.

