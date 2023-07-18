‘Holy Moly!’ Maria Bartiromo Wowed By GOP Congressman’s Wild Claim Biden Family Could Have Taken in $100 MILLION

House Republican Andy Biggs (R-AZ) joined Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday and accused President Joe Biden and his family of potentially taking in over $100 million – a wild corruption accusation that blows past anything other GOP politicians have levied.

“Maria, we’re talking literally, it’s not $10 million. It’s it’s well over 20, $30 million. And some estimates as high as $100 million flowing through these accounts,” Biggs declared.

“Holy moly!” exclaimed Bartiromo as Biggs spoke.

“And so, we have to get to the bottom of it. But we’re getting slow-walked ourselves from the administration, obviously, and their partisans and their supporters but this looks more and more sinister every time we look at it,” Biggs continued.

“And, I just, if we could release the SARs, which we cannot. They’re classified. But those suspicious activities reports will be corroborated by these whistleblowers tomorrow,” Biggs concluded – hyping Wednesday’s GOP-led House hearing on the topic.

“Unbelievable,” responded Bartiromo. “As much as $100 million taken in by the Biden family is what you just said,” she concluded, not pushing for more details.

House Republicans and other GOP leaders, like former President Donald Trump, have long accused Biden and his family of corruption, but so far no criminal charges or direct evidence of criminal activity has been revealed to the public.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.

