Steve Doocy Presses James Comer to Show ‘the Goods’ on Biden: ‘Make it Easy for Us —What Was the Crime?’

Fox News’s Steve Doocy confronted James Comer (R-KY) by challenging the House Oversight Committee chairman to spell out what illegal actions were committed by President Joe Biden and his family.

For months, Doocy has sparred with Comer over the Biden investigations, pressing him to present facts and evidence that support the allegations against the president and his son, Hunter. On Thursday, they faced off again, this time regarding IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s claim that he was asked to stop pursuing an investigation that could’ve led up to President Biden.

Doocy invoked Comer’s description of the Bidens as a “crime family” as he told the congressman, “Make it easy for us: what was the crime?”

“The crime is that you are trading policy for money,” Comer answered, so Doocy asked, “Which policy?”

“We’re going to get into that,” Comer said. “I mean, look, Joe Biden has, on day one, changed our energy policy in America that put China first and America last. He went in on day one and ended the China Initiative, which was an investigation at all of our public universes of a very organized Chinese spy ring where China was send students to universities to steal our research and development.”

“So you’re saying because members of the Hunter Biden family and the extended Joe Biden family got money through various foreign entities, including things from China, that the president is compromised?” Doocy said. “That’s what you’re saying?”

“Absolutely,” said Comer, which was met with the question, “How is he compromised?”

“He’s compromised because he’s taken so much from China,” Comer said, again pointing to the end of the China Initiative as a policy decision from Biden.

Comer then referred to Biden’s 2016 push to have Viktor Shokin fired as Ukraine’s top prosecutor. This ignored the circumstances that Biden was voicing international concerns about Shokin’s ineffectiveness in dealing with corruption, plus it was under Shokin’s watch that the investigation into Burisma while Hunter was on the board was allowed to go cold.

As Comer brought up Hunter’s WhatsApp message, Doocy challenged him again by noting that that text was written: “after Joe Biden was out of office.”

Do you have any evidence that shows that Joe Biden himself — I mean, you’re saying he is compromised. Did Joe Biden ever take money that you can figure — I know you’r putting together all of these big puzzle pieces, but do you have the goods on Joe Biden?

Comer answered by saying Biden received $1 million in payments through shell companies years ago after speaking in Romania.

“So you’ve got the financial records,” said Doocy. “Did you have anybody that said the reason he is getting that money is because of this?”

“Stay tuned for the depositions,” Comer said. “You’re going to be very interested.”

Watch above via Fox News.

