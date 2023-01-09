House Democrat Tells Republicans Their First Bill ‘Adds $114 Billion to the Debt,’ Says ‘We Don’t Need Any Lectures’

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) railed against Republicans’ professed concerns about spending by noting a bill they introduced is projected to add $114 billion to the debt.

The House convened on Monday for the first time since electing Kevin McCarthy speaker early Saturday morning. As one of its first orders of business, the chamber passed a rules package governing how the 118th Congress will operate. The resolution passed 220-213 on a mostly party-line vote.

Before the vote, McGovern spoke against the resolution, as well as a bill introduced by Republicans that would repeal $80 billion in funding for the IRS. Republicans have dubiously claimed last year’s Inflation Reduction Act will add 87,000 IRS agents to the government payroll to target Democrats’ political enemies.

The Biden administration counters that the IRS is understaffed and needs the resources to audit wealthy tax cheats, some of whose taxable income is not being collected.

After listening to a fiery speech from Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), McGovern rose and assailed Republicans’ alleged concerns about government spending.

“When I hear people talk about balanced budgets, give me a break! The first bill that you are bringing to the floor, according to CBO, adds $114 billion to the debt,” McGovern said. “So, we don’t any need lectures from anybody on that side about balancing the budget. Give me a break!”

The bill may end up passing the House, but stands a snowball’s chance in Hell in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

McGovern went on to slam the GOP’s process for creating the rules package, including a “secret three-page addendum.”

“Maybe the gentleman can, again, share with us the secret addendum that apparently was negotiated behind closed doors so we actually know what agreements were made,” he continued. “I mean, four days and 15 votes, and there’s only one change in the rules package: going from five to be able to vacate the chair to one. Well, there’s a lot more to it. We all know that. But that’s a big secret. So much for transparency.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

