Hugh Hefner’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims She Saw Him Perform Sex Acts on Their Dog in Explosive Documentary

A shocking new docu-series on the life of Hugh Hefner aired the claim that the late Playboy founder dabbled in bestiality.

A&E’s Secrets of Playboy is a 10-part documentary which delves into the salaciousness of Hefner’s life and the controversies that surrounded him decades ago while he advanced America’s sexual revolution. The series looks at how Hefner domineered the women in his life, and it seeks to reveal all the dark sides of Playboy’s legacy before Hefner’s death in 2017.

The latest episode of the show features an interview with Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, who recalled his sexual debauchery and how he convinced her and other women to cross their personal boundaries to satisfy his hedonism.

“He was like a vampire,” Theodore said. “He was sucking the life out of me. Really, he was a monster, the things that he got turned on by. Nothing was enough, nothing.”

Theodore became increasingly emotional as she spoke about how she partook in orgies with Hefner’s girls, and how his sexual mores became increasingly disturbing over time. One of the most dramatic revelations Theodore offered was when she found him engaging in sexual acts with their dog.

“I walked in once, and he was [making a sexual gesture] to my dog, to our dog,” claimed Theodore. “And I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He says, ‘Well dogs have needs.’ I went, ‘Stop that! Stop that.’ I never left him alone with the dog again. I couldn’t believe who I was seeing, I could not believe what I was seeing.”

The subject of bestiality was broached again as the documentary spoke about Hefner’s relationship with porn actress Linda Lovelace. Former Playboy employee PJ Masten said there was a party at the Playboy mansion where Lovelace arrived in a state of deep inebriation, and as Hefner’s friends laughed at her condition, the situation allegedly wound up with Lovelace giving a dog oral sex.

“And all of a sudden out of nowhere, a German Shepherd shows up,” said Masten. “They got her so messed up that they made her give the German Shepherd oral sex. You want to talk about depravity? This is despicable.”

