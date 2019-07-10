comScore

Ilhan Omar Floats Ad Boycott of Tucker Carlson: Fox News Gives ‘Nightly Platform to White Supremacist Rhetoric’

By Ken MeyerJul 10th, 2019, 4:28 pm

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took her feud with Tucker Carlson up a notch on Wednesday by floating an advertiser boycott against the Fox News host.

Last night, Carlson went after Omar on his show by saying she “hates” America, calling her a “living fire alarm,” and saying she’s “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.” The segment has been criticized for being “flat-out racist,” and Omar initially retaliated by calling Carlson a “racist fool…weeping about my presence in Congress.”

In response to a tweet listing advertisers on Carlson’s show, Omar suggested they drop his program, saying they “should not be underwriting hate speech.”

“Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric,” she wrote. “It’s dangerous.”

She also joked that Carlson’s monologue “is what happens when your xenophobia cuts off the air circulation in your brain.”

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Fox News responded to Omar with a statement from Tucker Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells:

“Anyone who values democracy and free expression should be gravely concerned when members of Congress demand that their critics be silenced. Tucker will address this on tonight’s show.”

