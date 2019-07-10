Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took her feud with Tucker Carlson up a notch on Wednesday by floating an advertiser boycott against the Fox News host.

Last night, Carlson went after Omar on his show by saying she “hates” America, calling her a “living fire alarm,” and saying she’s “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.” The segment has been criticized for being “flat-out racist,” and Omar initially retaliated by calling Carlson a “racist fool…weeping about my presence in Congress.”

In response to a tweet listing advertisers on Carlson’s show, Omar suggested they drop his program, saying they “should not be underwriting hate speech.”

“Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric,” she wrote. “It’s dangerous.”

Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric. It’s dangerous. Advertisers should not be underwriting hate speech. https://t.co/iQdMJ0heXR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

She also joked that Carlson’s monologue “is what happens when your xenophobia cuts off the air circulation in your brain.”

Oh lord! “immigrants-might-criticize-us reason” is the latest reason we need strict vetting of immigrants according to racist fool like Tucker. This is what happens when your xenophobia cuts off the air circulation in your brain 🤣 https://t.co/Ae9KxAYu69 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Fox News responded to Omar with a statement from Tucker Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells:

“Anyone who values democracy and free expression should be gravely concerned when members of Congress demand that their critics be silenced. Tucker will address this on tonight’s show.”

