Fox News host Tucker Carlson ramped up his malicious rhetoric toward Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), saying that the Somali-American lawmaker is “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.”

“Omar is now at the age of only 36, one of the most powerful women in America,” Carlson began after skimming over the congresswoman’s origin story from war refugee to lawmaker. “It’s an amazing story, really… But she isn’t grateful, not at all.”

“After everything America has done for Omar and for her family, she hates this country more than ever,” he continued, before quoting a Washington Post story on Omar rejecting the idea of America as the “bighearted country that saved her from a brutal war and oblique refugee camp.”

“Omar isn’t disappointed in America. She’s enraged by it,” Carlson added. “That should worry you, and not just because Omar is a sitting member of Congress. Ilhan Omar is living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.”

The host, who has previously called Omar a “symbol of America’s failed immigration system” and attacked her for criticizing her “adopted country,” also said the lawmaker supposedly proves that immigration is “undermining” America:

“Maybe that is our fault for asking too little of our immigrants. We aren’t self-confident enough to make them assimilate so they never feel fully American. Or maybe the problem is deeper than that. Maybe we are importing people from places who are simply antithetical to ours. Who knows what the problem is but there is a problem and whatever that cause this cannot continue. It’s not sustainable. No country can import large numbers of people who hate it and expect to survive. The Romans were the last to try that with predictable results. So be grateful for Ilhan Omar, annoying as she is. She’s a living fire alarm, a warning to the rest of us.”

UPDATE: Omar issued a response on Twitter calling Carlson “a racist fool” shortly after the segment aired.

Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress 🤣🤣 No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect. They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman! https://t.co/nRS13yWivK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

