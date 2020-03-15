A number of big U.S. airports were crowded with tons of people who needed to undergo coronavirus screenings, among them O’Hare Airport, and Governor JB Pritzker wanted to make it clear he’s not happy with the federal government.

Pritzker tweeted at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW.”

The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW. These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

He also said the federal government needs to “get its [email protected]#t together.”

On Meet the Press this morning, the governor told Chuck Todd they all should have been expecting this after the president’s announcement on travel restrictions, saying, “Last night, as people were flooding into O’hare airport, they were stuck in a small area. Hundreds and hundreds of people. And that’s exactly what you don’t want in this pandemic. So we had that problem. And then today, it’s going to be even worse. There are a larger number of flights with more people coming. And they seem completely unprepared.”

Todd asked if he’s gotten “any reassurance from Customs officials” that they will be more prepared today.

Pritzker responded by claiming he actually heard back from the White House about his tweeting:

“I got a call at about 11:00 last night after that tweet from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got. Now, we’ve been talking to Customs and Border Patrol officials directly on the ground at O’hare. I’ve been working with the mayor and our senators to make sure we’re getting the federal government to pay attention to this problem because we can’t have it happen all day today.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

