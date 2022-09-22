CNN’s Christiane Amanpour went into detail about how Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi canceled an interview he was supposed to have with her when she refused his team’s demand that she wear a headscarf.

Amanpour joined New Day on Thursday to talk about the riots raging across Iran after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody last week. Amini was arrested by Tehran’s morality police on charges of violating Iranian law requiring women to wear headscarves. While officials say that she died as a result of a heart attack, the government’s claim has been met with broad public skepticism, and mass protests have broken out against Iran’s authoritarianism and oppression of women.

As Amanpour discussed the intensifying outrage with her CNN colleagues, the discussion turned to an interview she was slated to have with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi while he was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Explaining all of the preparations that went into the interview, Amanpour said that after 40 minutes of waiting for Raisi to show up, one of his aides asked her to put on a headscarf for the Islamic holy months of Muharram and Safar.

“Here in New York, or anywhere else outside of Iran, I have never been asked by any Iranian president [to wear a headscarf],” Amanpour said. “I have interviewed every single one of them since 1995, either inside or outside Iran, never been asked to wear a headscarf.”

Amanpour said she “politely declined” the request, adding that it became an ultimatum when Raisi’s aide told her the interview wouldn’t happen without the headscarf.

The aide made it clear that the interview would not happen if I did not wear a headscarf. He said it was “a matter of respect,” and referred to “the situation in Iran” – alluding to the protests sweeping the country. 5/7 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022

Inevitably, the interview was axed, and Amanpour directly connected the cancellation to the anti-hijab protests in Iran.

And so we walked away. The interview didn’t happen. As protests continue in Iran and people are being killed, it would have been an important moment to speak with President Raisi. 7/7 pic.twitter.com/kMFyQY99Zh — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022

I could just guess on how do I read it, I think that he did not want to be seen with a female without a headscarf in this moment. Either because he calls it a religious month, or because, people would say how come he’s sitting down with a foreign journalist who is not wearing a headscarf, yet inside Iran, they’re cracking down on young women who are not wearing their headscarves.

Amanpour’s interview with Raisi was blown up after he had a tense conversation with Lesley Stahl for 60 Minutes. Stahl wore a headscarf as she pressed Raisi on Iran’s numerous transgressions on the world stage, and his team interfered with the interview’s filming.

