Staffer for Ebrahim Raisi Blocks ’60 Minutes’ Camera, Cameraman’s Phone Confiscated by Iranian President’s Security Staff

60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl said on Sunday’s 55th season premiere of the news magazine that a staffer for Ebrahim Raisi blocked a camera and a cameraman’s phone was confiscated by the Iranian president’s security team.

“As we ended what seemed to be a cordial conversation, we were surprised when a member of Raisi’s staff reached up and blocked one of our cameramen from shooting our goodbyes,” narrated Stahl, who interviewed the Iranian president.

“Another one of our cameramen’s phone was confiscated and held by President Raisi’s security team for two and a half hours,” she said.

Donning a hijab, Stahl interviewed Raisi in Tehran. Topics included the Iran nuclear deal, which the United States is seeking to rejoin after withdrawing from it in 2018; the country’s nuclear weapons program; American hostages in Iran; U.S. sanctions on Iran; and Raisi’s atrocious human rights record.

Stahl also asked Raisi if the Holocaust happened. He refused to admit that the Holocaust existed.

“Look, historical events should be investigated by researchers and historians,” he responded. “There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched.” It’s unclear who the “they” was referring to.

“So you’re not sure,” said Stahl. “I’m getting that. You’re not sure.”

Stahl asked, “What about Israel’s right to exist?”

Raisi refused to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist.

“You see, the people of Palestine are the reality. This is the right of the people of Palestine who were forced to leave their houses and motherland,” he said. “The Americans are supporting this false regime there to take root and be established there.”

Watch above via CBS.

