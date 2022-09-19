WATCH: Lesley Stahl Confronts Iran’s President Over Whether ‘the Holocaust Happened’

60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl confronted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over whether “the Holocaust happened.”

During the 55th season premiere of the flagship CBS news magazine, an anti-Semitic tweet from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was featured.

“Our stance against Israel is the same stance we have always taken. #Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen,” he tweeted in 2018.

Our stance against Israel is the same stance we have always taken. #Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen. 7/31/91#GreatReturnMarch — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 3, 2018

“Do you believe the Holocaust happened?” Stahl asked Raisi. “That six million Jews were slaughtered?”

Raisi refused to admit that the Holocaust existed.

“Look, historical events should be investigated by researchers and historians,” he responded. “There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched.” It’s unclear who the “they” was referring to.

“So you’re not sure,” said Stahl. “I’m getting that. You’re not sure.”

Stahl asked, “What about Israel’s right to exist?”

Raisi refused to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist.

“You see, the people of Palestine are the reality. This is the right of the people of Palestine who were forced to leave their houses and motherland,” he said. “The Americans are supporting this false regime there to take root and be established there.”

Watch above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com