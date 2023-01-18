‘It’s Not Funny!’ Morning Joe Sounds the Alarm on Extreme Right Reps Getting House Oversight Committee Assignments

Morning Joe was far from impressed with hard-right Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) reportedly received assignments on the influential House Oversight Committee.

Mika Brzezinski kicked things off on Wednesday by running through the news that the three members of Congress will be filling key committee spots. This is despite the violent and conspiratorial rhetoric Boebert, Greene, and Gosar have pushed over the years, which resulted in the last two getting stripped of their committee assignments during the previous session of Congress.

After Brzezinski cycled through Greene’s hateful statements throughout the years, Joe Scarborough hopped in by referring to the congresswoman as a “backbencher” who was elevated for her role in helping Kevin McCarthy become House Speaker.

“We laugh about Jewish space lasers,” Scarborough said. “But, you know, it’s not actually funny when you have somebody who’s made bizarre anti-semitic comments…suddenly on these critical committees, suddenly being put in positions to be one of the more powerful members of the House.”

“It’s not funny,” Richard Haass agreed. “We actually need the U.S. Government to perform. These people who aren’t interested in governing. These are more performance artists…The idea that these people now have their obligation to govern, without any obvious capacity to govern, ought to give people more than a little pause.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

