JUST IN: Boebert, Gosar, and Greene All Named to the House Oversight Committee

The House Republican Steering Committee on Tuesday placed controversial Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on the powerful House Oversight Committee, which is gearing up to launch a myriad of headline-grabbing investigations.

Greene and Gosar were stripped of their committee assignments last year for violent rhetoric.

In February of 2021, a vote in the House stripped Greene of her assignments, including on the Education Committee, for “endorsing conspiracy theories, racist dogma and violence against Democratic politicians,” reported the Hill at the time. 11 GOP members voted in favor of removing Greene from her committees.

Greene, who has pushed multiple conspiracy theories including claiming the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting was a hoax, will also serve on the Homeland Security Committee.

Gosar lost his committees in November 2021 after the House voted to censure him for posting an anime clip on Twitter of him using a sword to attack President Joe Biden and kill Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Gosar will also serve on the Natural Resources Committee.

Other members of the House Oversight Committee will include Reps. Mike Turner, McClain, Sessions, Perry, Armstrong, Timmons, Burchett, Clyde, LaTurner, Donalds, Palmer.

Politico’s Olivia Beavers reported that the freshman on the committee will include Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Russell Fry, Nick Langworthy, Chuck Edwards, Eric Burlison.

The Washington Examiner’s Seth Mandel commented on the news, noting, “‘Gosar, MTG, Boebert’ myyyyyy goodness off to the races we go.”

"Gosar, MTG, Boebert" myyyyyy goodness off to the races we go https://t.co/401227rb1R — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 17, 2023

Journalist Garrett M. Graff added, “This is going to be wild.” While Laura Rozen commented on Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) being named to the committee, “Perry of the conspiracy to make Jeffrey Clark acting AG so he could throw out the 2020 election.”

This is going to be wild. https://t.co/Sxf0C63owq — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) January 17, 2023

Perry of the conspiracy to make Jeffrey Clark acting AG so he could throw out the 2020 election https://t.co/JMW2kzCtw9 — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 17, 2023

