James Carville Torches Mainstream Media Over Biden Docs Coverage: ‘National Press Can’t Help But Make Fools of Themselves’

James Carville said mainstream media reporters are “making fools out of themselves” in their coverage of President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

On Tuesday, The veteran Democratic strategist joined MSNBC’s Joy Reid to discuss the steady drip of reporting on the files found in Biden’s home and offices. Reid mentioned reports that Biden is annoyed with the ongoing drama and how his aides have handled commenting on discoveries of files.

She also criticized the media for trying to make Biden’s case and the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump equal.

“The U.S. media may be unable to help themselves for clamoring for a chance to ‘both sides’ these presidents,” she said.

“Right now there are some stories talking about the annoyance of the president at some sloppiness of aides that did this, and annoyance of Democrats at the White House because this is happening at all,” she added.

Reid said she feared making too much of the Biden classified materials story could ultimately make some at the Justice Department hesitant to prosecute Trump.

Carville responded by telling Reid he had tried for years to corral the media with scandals related to the Clintons:

First of all, I want to congratulate you for pointing out that the national press can’t help but make fools of themselves. It happened in Whitewater, it happened in the email scandal, and it’s happening now. I can’t stop these people. It’s not my anointed job in the world to stop the national press from making a fool of themselves.

“You’re not going to stop these people from making fools of themselves,” he said again.

Carville concluded, “You can try, I congratulate you. But I got more experience in this than most people. It’s not going to work.”

