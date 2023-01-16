CNN’s Don Lemon Says Biden’s Classified Docs Defense Isn’t Working: ‘If You’re Explaining, You’re Losing’

CNN’s Don Lemon admitted President Joe Biden is failing to show voters any difference between classified documents being found at his Delaware home and classified materials being seized at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

In a Monday discussion with Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Lemon said Biden’s comments about the documents have been “concerning” for even Democrats, especially recent remarks about documents being stored in a garage next to his car, after Lawler accused the president of being “flip” about the situation.

“The response from the president has been concerning for many people, both Democrats and Republicans, especially the comment about the garage and the Corvette,” Lemon said.

Lemon argued Biden was more cooperative with authorities compared to Trump, whose documents were seized in an FBI raid. The CNN host asked if the president’s handling of the probe into his handling of classified materials was registering with voters.

Lemon said:

“As you say, I think most people at home say, ‘both guys have documents that they shouldn’t have’ even though, as of now, one had hundreds more. You don’t think the difference in Biden seeming to cooperate and the lawyers and turning it over and Trump not cooperating for months and needing to have a warrant and what have you — you don’t think that makes a difference to folks at home?”

Lawler said it’s a “distinction without a difference,” to which Lemon agreed.

“I can’t disagree with you on that,” he said.

“The bottom line here is either the documents should not have been taken or there’s no issue with it and so there needs to be consistency when we talk about these issues,” Lawler said.

The Republican voters are concerned they did not know about Biden documents until well after the midterms and saw hypocrisy in the president previously harshly condemning Trump’s handling of materials.

Lemon maintained there’s a difference in the case, but admitted Biden is “losing” on making that argument.

“If you’re explaining, you’re losing because they’re tyring to explain the difference and we know there is a difference,” Lemon said, “but as we said, to most folks at home, this guy did wrong [and] this guy did wrong.”

Watch above via CNN

