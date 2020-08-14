Jared Kushner Fails to Debunk Trump-Floated Racist Conspiracy That Harris is Ineligible for VP: ‘It’s Something That’s Out There’

Jared Kushner failed to debunk the racist conspiracy theory that Kamala Harris is ineligible to be vice president during Friday morning interview with CBS This Morning — claiming “it’s something that’s out there.”

CBS’ Anthony Mason asked Kushner about the conspiracy theory and questioned why President Donald Trump promoted the clearly incorrect claim that Harris is not eligible to be vice president during his White House briefing on Wednesday.

Trump said that he heard Harris did not meet the requirements during the briefing and noted that a qualified lawyer wrote the Newsweek article that first floated the theory.

“I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president,” Trump added. “But that’s a very serious — you’re saying that — they’re saying she doesn’t qualify because she wasn’t born in this country.”

Mason asked Kushner if the Trump campaign accepts that Harris is qualified after playing the clip, which Kushner tried to avoid by claiming that the president was simply questioning the claim as opposed to promoting it.

“Look, at the end of the day, it’s something that’s out there,” Kushner added before Mason interrupted to repeat his question.

Kushner noted that he has no reason to believe Harris is ineligible — prompting Mason to point out that she was born in Oakland, California.

“Yeah,” Kusher replied.

“That makes her a qualified candidate,” Mason added. “Why didn’t the president take the opportunity to debunk that theory?”

Kushner then claimed he has not discussed the matter with Trump yet.

Watch above, via CBS.

