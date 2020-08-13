Newsweek magazine faced a blizzard of criticism over a column that questioned Senator Kamala Harris’ eligibility for the vice presidency, in what many saw as an echo of the racist “birther” campaign against former President Barack Obama.

At issue is an op-ed by law professor John Eastman entitled “Some Questions for Kamala Harris About Eligibility,” which examines the definition of “natural-born citizen” in the U.S. Constitution, as well as the 14th Amendment.

As the site pointed out in a later editor’s note, Eastman doesn’t question the veracity of Harris’ birth in the U.S., but the entire piece is devoted to arcane arguments questioning her legitimacy to hold the post for which she is running and concludes that there exists a “significant challenge to Harris’ constitutional eligibility.”

The similarity was enough to unleash a torrent of criticism on Twitter from journalists, media figures, and other verified users — including Republicans.

I want to let loose a series of expletives that would probably shock even me, so let me just say: This is racist nonsense and you goddamn well know it. She was born IN OAKLAND to parents who were subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. This Birther 2.0 shit won’t fly https://t.co/zn1X4IGGrs — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) August 13, 2020

Spoiler: She was born in Oakland, California. https://t.co/KRW9dB83Oi — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 13, 2020

It is beyond disgusting that @Newsweek has allowed its pages to be used as the opening shot of birtherism 2.0. I have been embarrassed by many things my former employer has done and become, but this is the first time I have seen racism appear in its pages. In the *office*, yes. https://t.co/YLQuWwuTeX — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 12, 2020

Good journalism would mean you would know the answer to this question before asked, “Were Harris’ parents lawful permanent residents at the time of her birth?” https://t.co/q0wdzF203J — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) August 13, 2020

Get ready for a whole new round of birtherism and it’ll be as stupid as the first time. https://t.co/xwVjKaeR13 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 12, 2020

It does not “depend.” Full fucking stop. https://t.co/sn3Og9vjXk — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) August 12, 2020

Birthers want a second act. Lordy Moses. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 13, 2020

Please report this disinfo account. https://t.co/iXYZP9sbKl — Bianca Kamala Harris Already Raised $20K for Biden (@RealKHiveQueenB) August 12, 2020

Oh, we’re doing this again? Does every person of color heading to the White House need to show their Freedom papers? https://t.co/aAXAxknHE4 — Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) August 13, 2020

Guy who clerked for Clarence Thomas not biased at all. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) August 13, 2020

@Newsweek This is an abomination. Retract this now. — Richard Thee Cheese 🍸 NEW 2020 ALBUM ON SALE NOW! (@RichardCheese) August 13, 2020

Shame on you and shame on @Newsweek. There is no legally defensible issue here. — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) August 13, 2020

No thanks. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 13, 2020

As many users pointed out, Eastman ran a failed campaign in the 2010 Republican primary for the California attorney general position that Senator Harris won that year. That’s a fact that Newsweek did not disclose.

According to @DrJohnEastman, Ted Cruz, who was not born in the US, CAN run for President, but it’s an unsettled question about whether Kamala Harris, who was born in California, is eligible. Birtherism at its finest. Do better, @newsweek. @NancyCooperNYC https://t.co/D5Ur7EdDWA — April (@ReignOfApril) August 13, 2020

An early “birther” critique on Kamala Harris, by a guy who lost badly in race she won for Calif AG. (He lost the GOP primary in 2010 by 13 points, to the person who then lost narrowly to KH in the general election. In the essay, he does not mention that he lost that race.) https://t.co/jeTTgVHAYU — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 13, 2020

Can’t help but wonder… if @Newsweek is publishing this racist trash, how does it treat its Black editors and writers (assuming it has any)? — Staying in the Game (@AdrienneLaw) August 13, 2020

They also pointed out that Eastman didn’t have the same qualms about Ted Cruz for whatever reason.

It depends = if you are born in Canada and a Republican, obviously you are a natural born citizen. If you are born in the US and a Democrat, John is not so sure. pic.twitter.com/n7mpVHQ707 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) August 13, 2020

But per their editor’s note, Newsweek is standing by their decision to publish the article.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]