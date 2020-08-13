comScore

Newsweek Gets Dragged for ‘Birther 2.0’ Column Questioning Kamala Harris’ Eligibility for VP: ‘Racist Nonsense’

By Tommy ChristopherAug 13th, 2020, 8:45 am

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Newsweek magazine faced a blizzard of criticism over a column that questioned Senator Kamala Harris’ eligibility for the vice presidency, in what many saw as an echo of the racist “birther” campaign against former President Barack Obama.

At issue is an op-ed by law professor John Eastman entitled “Some Questions for Kamala Harris About Eligibility,” which examines the definition of “natural-born citizen” in the U.S. Constitution, as well as the 14th Amendment.

As the site pointed out in a later editor’s note, Eastman doesn’t question the veracity of Harris’ birth in the U.S., but the entire piece is devoted to arcane arguments questioning her legitimacy to hold the post for which she is running and concludes that there exists a “significant challenge to Harris’ constitutional eligibility.”

The similarity was enough to unleash a torrent of criticism on Twitter from journalists, media figures, and other verified users — including Republicans.

As many users pointed out, Eastman ran a failed campaign in the 2010 Republican primary for the California attorney general position that Senator Harris won that year. That’s a fact that Newsweek did not disclose.

They also pointed out that Eastman didn’t have the same qualms about Ted Cruz for whatever reason.

But per their editor’s note, Newsweek is standing by their decision to publish the article.

