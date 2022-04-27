Cohosts of The Five took aim at one of their favorite policy punching bags on Wednesday: student loan debt cancelation.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden pledged to cancel a minimum of $10,000 in student loan debt for each borrower. He has so far dithered on that promise, and instead has extended the moratorium on debt repayments multiple times. Lately, however, some Democrats are hopeful Biden will deliver.

Jeanine Pirro was particularly riled up at the proposal.

“Let me just finally say this,” she said. “This asinine ‘I wanna pay off student debt’ is an insult to the senior citizens, to the people who pay taxes, to people who decide, you know, ‘Do I wanna buy meat this week or pay for my medicine?’ That’s hogwash. You’ve got so many jobs, you’ve got a great economy? Let ’em work and pay off their bills – just the way all of us do. That’s the end of it.”

Pirro pointed to herself when saying “just the way all of us do.”

Ironically, her 2006 U.S. Senate campaign still owed $600,000 to 20 vendors as of 2019.

Pirro ran for Senate on the Republican ticket in New York, but dropped out before the primary. Instead, she ran for attorney general and won the Republican nomination, unopposed. She lost to Andrew Cuomo in the general election.

The Fox News host’s campaign had tried to dissolve, but the Federal Elections Commission said it must pay its outstanding debts in order to so do.

“The failure to timely file a complete report may result in civil money penalties, an audit or legal enforcement action,” an FEC letter from 2019 stated. “The civil money penalty calculation for late reports does not include a grace period and begins on the day following the due date for the report.”

Granted, taxpayers are not on the hook for Pirro’s debt. Nevertheless, the deadbeat campaign appears to go against what Pirro has preached.

It’s not the first time she has scolded student borrowers seeking relief. Earlier this month, she told them, “If you can’t pay it, that’s your problem.”

It is unclear if Pirro’s campaign has paid off its debt.

Watch above via Fox News.

