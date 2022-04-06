‘If You Can’t Pay It, That’s Your Problem’: Jeanine Pirro Rails Against ‘Lazy’ Borrowers Seeking Student Debt Cancelation

President Joe Biden again extended the moratorium of federal student loan debt on Wednesday morning. Payments are now set to resume after Aug. 31. The previous payment pause was set to expire at the end of April.

Cohosts of The Five expressed disapproval with the move, but Jeanine Pirro appeared to take the most umbrage.

“Democratic-leaning economists like Jason Furman and Larry Summers say that this is terrible policy,” said Dana Perino. “It’s very much a mixed bag for Democrats.”

“Yeah, a lot is a mixed bag for Democrats when you talk about progressives,” Pirro began. “Look, progressives want full cancellation of $1.6 trillion in student debt. Now, think about this. We’ve got 11.3 million job openings, wages are on the rise – certainly not enough to keep up with inflation, but more than enough jobs for these people to get a job and pay back their student loans.”

Pirro then addressed borrowers directly and looked into the camera:

Here’s the bottom line. You have a contract. You have a contract with the person who loaned you the money. If you can’t pay it, that’s your problem. Get a job like everyone else. You want to do a favor for people? I have an idea. Why don’t you do a favor for people like veterans who are committing suicide, who don’t have a home to live in? And that we have to rely on the great organizations like Tunnel to Towers to make these smart homes for veterans. And then we’ve got senior citizens who are living on a fixed income when inflation is higher than it’s been in 40 years. So these lazy kids wanna have their–wanna have their loans canceled? Nonsense! Pay your darn loan, get a job, and be quiet!

Pirro’s comments echoed remarks from cohost Greg Gutfeld on the topic back in December.

“You know what? Screw you!” he yelled. “No one has to pay your damn debt! That’s on you! It is not a moral obligation on anybody for the decisions that you made!”

