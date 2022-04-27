A far-right conspiracy theorist organized a conference held over the weekend in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania continued to make headlines Wednesday as more clips and stories emerged from the gathering.

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington and former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis both spoke at the gathering called “Patriots Arise.” QAnon conspiracy theorists Alan and Francine Fosdick organized the event.

“It’s so important to have accountability and have that trust restored because otherwise, you’re going to get more of it. There’s no accountability? Yep. They’re gonna start arresting political opponents,” Harrington said.

“They’re gonna start throwing political dissidents in jail. They’re going to parade people and interrogate you for your free speech,” she continued.

“You think it’s gonna be better next time? You really think if there’s no arrests made from 2020, if there’s no real exposing of it and getting these people and holding them accountable, you really think they won’t do it again?” Harrington charged, trying to justify her call to begin arresting opponents.

Vice News asked Harrington who specifically she believed would be arrested.“Anyone who violated election laws should be charged. They could start with those who committed election fraud felonies on camera. So your headline should be: Trump’s Spokeswoman Calls for Those Who Broke Election Laws to Be Arrested,” Harrington responded to Vice.

Right Wing Watch wrote extensively about the various speakers during the two-day event and listed all the participants who are currently on the ballot in the 2022 midterm elections:

Pennsylvania GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is currently running for governor, Teddy Daniels, who is running for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania; Rick Bowers, who is running for state Senate in Maryland; and Dan Cox, who is running for governor in Maryland. Kathy Barnette, who is running for the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, was originally listed as being scheduled to attend but did not appear, though neo-Confederate Michael Peroutka, who is running for attorney general in Maryland, did make a surprise appearance.

Watch Harrington’s full speech above, which begins around 6:30

