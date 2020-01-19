Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) rejected the idea of Hunter Biden giving testimony in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, saying Republicans who’ve called for that are trying to fulfill the president’s attempted scheme with Ukraine.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan asked the House Judiciary Committee chairman on Face The Nation about the ongoing fights about whether witnesses will be called in Trump’s senate impeachment trial. This led to Brennan asking “Is there any circumstance in which Democrats would consider – for reciprocity – having Hunter Biden come and testify?”

Nadler sidestepped the question by saying “all relevant witnesses must be heard” and “it’s not negotiable whether you have” them in a trial.

“This whole controversy about whether there should be witnesses is really a question of does the Senate want to have a fair trial or are they part of the coverup of the president? Any Republican senator who says there should be no witnesses or even that witnesses should be negotiated is part of the coverup.”

When asked to clarify if this meant “no way” would Hunter be called to testify, Nadler said Joe Biden’s son “has no knowledge of the accusations against the president.”

“Did the president, as the evidence shows that he did, betray his country by conspiring with a foreign country to try and rig the election? Hunter Biden has nothing to say about that,” Nadler continued. “Their asking for Hunter Biden is just more of a smear of Hunter Biden that the president was trying to get the Ukraine to do.”

Watch above, via CBS.

