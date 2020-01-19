Hugh Hewitt Says He’s Planning to Vote for Bernie Sanders in Virginia Democratic Primary

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt said today he’s planning to vote for Bernie Sanders in the Virginia Democratic primary race. (Spoiler: It’s not because he actually wants Sanders to become president.)

As Chuck Todd discussed the Democratic primary race on Meet the Press, Hewitt said, “Because Virginia allows early voting and because I don’t know where NBC or Salem will have me on March 3rd, I’m voting this week and because it’s Virginia, I get to vote in the Democratic primary. I’m voting for Bernie Sanders. And I think a lot of people will because he’s authentic.”

Todd asked, “You going to do calculated voting?”

Hewitt said he’s making the decision because Sanders is at least “authentic.”

Todd then asked if he would vote for Sanders over Trump, to which the answer was obviously no.

The rationale Hewitt gave for a Sanders vote was “I want a clear choice between the authentic traditional socialist and all the people who just pretend to be.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

