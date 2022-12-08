Jim Jordan Scrambles When Eric Swalwell Asks Him to Disavow Infamous House Judiciary GOP Tweet Praising Kanye

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) scrambled Thursday after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) asked him to “disavow” a now-deleted tweet from the House Judiciary GOP that praised Kanye West.

On Oct 6, the account widely believed to be run by Jordan tweeted, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” The tweet sat for weeks, even after West, who now legally goes by Ye, revealed himself to be an anti-Semite.

The post was quietly deleted last week after West went on a media tour that culminated in a marathon interview with Alex Jones where the rapper professed his love for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. West appeared alongside White nationalist Nick Fuentes throughout the wild sit-down.

Both men dined with former President Donald Trump last month.

Last week, Swalwell shared a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet and accused Jordan of being indifferent to West’s “Jew-bashing.”

For 2 months Jim Jordan refused to delete this tweet. Even after Kanye declared war on Jews. As he usually does, Jim looked the other way. Only after Kanye praised Hitler today did Jim delete the tweet. We have the receipts, Jim. And for 2 months you were cool with Jew-bashing. pic.twitter.com/kqzwkNW2pq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 1, 2022

On Thursday, the California Democrat and the Ohio Republican came face-to-face during a hearing on political influence in the Supreme Court. Swalwell asked Jordan to denounce a statement from former President Donald Trump calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution in order to allow himself to be installed as president.

Jordan said Trump was taken out of context before he defended him as “pro-Israel.”

“President Trump has clarified his comments regarding the constitution,” Jordan said. “There is no way this guy’s anti-Semitic. This guy was the most pro-Israel president in history, he put the embassy back in Jerusalem.”

Swalwell then asked, “Do you denounce your tweet praising Kanye West?”

Jordan shot back, “That tweet was not our account, and that tweet’s been removed.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN3.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com