Here Are The Bizarre, Hateful Things That Happened In The Two Months The Official GOP Tweet ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ Was Still Up

Shortly after 8 pm ET on Oct. 6, the official Twitter account for the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee posted three words — “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” — as an apparent troll to celebrate the ability of Kanye West (now known as Ye), Elon Musk, and former President Donald Trump to trigger irritation and rage on the left. The @JudiciaryGOP account finally deleted the tweet in the early afternoon hours of Dec. 1, but not until a nearly two-month-long absolutely batsh*t farrago of folly, bigotry, and outright lunacy had been launched upon our collective minds.

The original tweet, screenshotted below, was posted just a few minutes into the start of top-rated Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show, the first of two episodes in a row in which West himself was the guest, originally airing Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7. During that interview, Kanye told Carlson that we need to “rethink who we are as a species right now” and that the “vision” for the future would come from himself, Musk, and Trump.

West had been praised by numerous voices on the right over the past few years for his vocal support of Trump and comments advocating for free speech and against cancel culture, but even just a few minutes into the first episode with Carlson the alarm bells were going off that the rapper might not have his feet planted firmly on the ground.

Among West’s more outlandish comments that night were accusing the media of conspiring to keep Lizzo overweight as part of a “genocide of the Black race,” complaining about ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s advisers influencing the “Christian mother” of “four Black children” to “put her ass out,” and sounding some anti-Semitic dog whistles in his accusations against former friend and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

The next night, Friday Oct. 7, West dropped a nonsensical rant about “corporate America” and former President Barack Obama, in which he accused employees of The Gap of knowing about the Uvalde school shooting in advance and accused Nike of “gerrymandering Black people.”

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

Later during the evening of Oct. 7, West accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by Jewish people in an Instagram post, which the social media platform deleted and also restricted his account.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

Just before midnight on Oct. 8, West posted a tweet declaring that he was sleepy but “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” Twitter deleted the tweet and locked his account.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

On Oct. 11, Vice reported on leaked video footage from West’s interview with Carlson that was omitted from the show when it aired. In the clips, West engaged in additional anti-Semitic rants, accused people around him of planting “fake children” actors in his home to “sexualize” his children, and dabbled in conspiracies.

That same day, West released video of himself showing pornographic videos on his phone to Adidas executives, who were clearly uncomfortable.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

On Oct. 17, West told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that the “Jewish underground media mafia” was out to get him in yet another anti-Semitic interview.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

In late October, the Drink Champs podcast deleted an entire episode with West after he promoted false claims about the death of George Floyd plus more anti-Semitic rants, Adidas terminated their merchandise deal with West days after he bragged that he could “say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” and Balenciaga and the CAA talent agency dropped him too.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

On Nov. 2, NBC News reported that West’s employees complained about him making anti-Semitic remarks and praising Adolf Hitler for years.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

On Nov. 4, Twitter deleted yet another tweet by West in which he retweeted another user and copied the text into his own tweet, writing, “I’m starting to think anti Semitic means n***er.”

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

Additional reports came out from Adidas staffers saying that West played porn during meetings, showed off explicit photos of Kardashian, and other “toxic” behavior.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

On Nov. 23, Trump hosted West and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes for a dinner at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Multiple leaks and news reports described the former president, West, and Fuentes as having a warm conversation until West reportedly asked the former president to be his vice president for a 2024 campaign.

Several top Republicans, including Trump allies, publicly criticized the former president for the meeting with West and Fuentes.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

On Nov. 28, West stormed out of a podcast interview when the host Tim Pool offered the mildest of pushbacks on his anti-Semitic remarks.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

On Dec. 1, news broke that West would be appearing on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show, along with Fuentes and Ali Alexander.

The @JudiciaryGOP tweet stayed up.

During the broadcast of the show, after West praised Nazis and Hitler — comments that even Jones found to be too extreme — the @JudiciaryGOP tweet was finally, finally, at last deleted.

Jones’ show would go on for over three hours in total, in which West repeatedly defended the Nazis, said he liked and then that he loved Hitler, engaged in some Holocaust denialism, and performed a bizarre pantomime mocking Benjamin Netanyahu with a fishing net and a bottle of YooHoo (Net + YooHoo = Netanyahu; yes, it was sadly that inane) as he spoke in a high-pitched voice.

Still up, however, is yet another @JudiciaryGOP tweet from Oct. 6 in which they promoted a clip of West from Carlson’s show as a “MUST WATCH.”

In case they come to their senses and delete that one too, here is a screenshot:

The @JudiciaryGOP account has not posted any sort of rebuke or criticism or comment whatsoever on West today, but has made sure to complain about illegal immigration and military vaccine requirements.

