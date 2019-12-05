Former Vice President Joe Biden went off in Iowa when a man confronted him about Ukraine during a town hall event.

As Biden spoke with voters in New Hampton, Iowa on Thursday, a man invoked President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal, but then shifted gears and brought up the ex-veep’s son, Hunter, and his former employment with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

“Trump has no backbone, we know that,” the man said. “But you, on the other hand, sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company that he had no experience with gas or nothing, in order to get access for the president. So you’re selling access to the president just like he was.”

“You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true,” Biden interrupted. A campaign aide tried to grab the mic away from the man, but Biden told him to let the man go, and he continued to defend himself from the man telling him he’s too old to be president.

“I’ve been here a long time and I know more than most people, and I can get things done,” Biden said. “You want to check my shape? Let’s do push-ups together, man. Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test. Number one. Number two, no one has said my son has done anything wrong, and I did not on any occasion, and nobody has ever said it.”

“I didn’t say you did anything wrong,” the man said.

“You said I set up my son to work in an oil company. Isn’t that what you said?” Biden retorted. “Get your words straight, jack.”

The man eventually astonished the room by telling Biden “you don’t have any more backbone than Trump does.” The exchange ended with the man saying he won’t vote for Biden, to which, Biden said “Of course you’re not. You’re too old to vote for me.”

Watch above, via Molly Nagle

