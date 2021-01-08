Joe Scarborough Points and Laughs At Josh Hawley: ‘Just May Be the Dumbest Man in America’

It’s probably fair to say that Joe Scarborough is none too impressed with Josh Hawley.

The junior Senator from Missouri has found himself in a maelstrom of animus since he publically objected to the Electoral College certification, giving false credence to the lie that the 2020 general election was stolen. The conspiracy of a rigged election that Hawley (and President Donald Trump) amplified appears to be the prime motivator behind Wednesday’s insurrection on Capitol Hill by aggrieved Trump supporters.

As result, news broke yesterday that publisher Simon & Schuster was ending its contract with Hawley given his involvement in the stolen election conspiracy, which drew an outraged response from Hawley. He called the decision “Orwellian,” suggested it was a violation of his First Amendment rights, and appeared to suggest litigation with a threat to see the publishing giants in court.

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

Scarborough noted that all of this above proves that Hawley “just may well be the dumbest man in America,” noting he has a degree from Stanford and Yale law school. “He keeps confusing the actions of private industry, of private enterprises, with the federal government. He keeps confusing the fact that if you are a profit-making center, you can do what the hell you want to do as far as publishing. Because the first amendment grants you that right. You can do what the hell you want to do with who you sign up to write a book.”

He then cited an example that if in the middle of a contract that he may have to write a book, and “then I decide to commit treason against the United States of America. I decide to commit acts of sedition as Josh Hawley did. I decide to lead an insurrection against the United States of America and inspire actually the ravaging of the United States…I think my publisher has the right to cancel my contract. That’s free enterprise at work.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

