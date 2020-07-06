John Kasich, former Ohio governor and Republican presidential candidate, said on CNN Monday night that President Donald Trump is “flailing” because he’s losing in the polls.

Erin Burnett asked why the president swiped at NASCAR by saying their decision to ban Confederate flags factored into them getting low ratings.

“He’s flailing, Erin. He’s in a meltdown,” Kasich said. “And he look his polls and doesn’t know who to blame. He blames his advisers and he’s even blaming Fox News now. He’s flailing and he doesn’t know how to stop things. So I think he’s just throwing everything out over the period of the last three days hoping he’s going to strike a chord.”

As a result, Kasich said, his base is getting ‘smaller and smaller” and he’s “causing a brand problem for Republicans.”

Kasich even claimed that at one point “these folks are going to leave” and then “say ‘I was never a part of this. I never supported him.'”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]