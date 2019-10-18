John Kasich, Republican CNN commentator and former Ohio governor, has come out in favor of Trump impeachment.

Kasich said hearing Mick Mulvaney‘s stunning comments at Thursday’s briefing “pushed me really across the Rubicon.”

“Withholding military aid, vital military aid to a nation like Ukraine… so that a political operation can take place, investigate this thing around the server. ‘We’re going to withhold the aid until do you that.’ To me, it’s totally inappropriate. It’s an abuse of power,” he continued.

He said he now believes that what happened rises to the level of impeachment, adding, “I say it with great sadness. This is not something I really wanted to do. I mean, I voted to impeach Bill Clinton and that was really hard, and this has been excruciatingly hard, but this behavior in my opinion cannot be tolerated and action is going to have to be taken.”

Kasich told anchor Ana Cabrera that while he’s not entirely happy about the way Democrats have handled this process, “If you’re asking if I was sitting in the House of Representatives today and you asked me, how do I feel, should impeachment move forward and go for a full examination and trial in the United States Senate? My vote would be yes and I don’t say it lightly.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

