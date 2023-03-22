JUST IN: Newsmax Back on DirecTV After Bitter Financial Dispute and Blowback From Republicans

Newsmax will be back on DirecTV on Wednesdsay, months after the conservative cable news outlet was dropped over a carriage dispute, Mediaite has learned.

In an internal memo sent Wednesday morning, the network said Newsmax and DirecTV will announce the channel will return to the satellite carrier.

“This deal marks the end of a months-long carriage dispute that stemmed from financial differences with Newsmax and is ending with an agreement that comes at no additional cost to our customers,” DirecTV said in a statement to Mediaite. “It has always been our desire to provide Newsmax, and never about limiting conservative voices, a view that Newsmax now recognizes and accepts.”

“The terms of the renewal – which includes a multi-year distribution deal – were not disclosed,” a DirecTV representative added.

According to DirecTV, the contract dispute stemmed from “significant fees” demanded by Newsmax. When the channel was dropped from the lineup, Republican lawmakers accused the satellite company of political bias.

“We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” DirecTV said in a statement in January.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy celebrated the resolution of the dispute in a statement.

“Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DIRECTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” Ruddy said. “As a standalone company, DIRECTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse customers over the next several years.”

