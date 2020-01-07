CNN reported on Tuesday morning that the U.S. military forces are on the lookout for possible drone attacks amid recent escalating tensions between America and Iran.

Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr beamed into New Day to report that military intelligence has become concerned about an “imminent threat of an attack by Iranian drones in several areas across the region where U.S. troops are located.”

“We’re told those locations included Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan,” Starr said. “The intelligence showed that Iran was planning, perhaps…to launch drone attacks, Iranian drones now equipped with precise missiles that have been used in other attacks, especially last year against Saudi oil facilities. They are devastating.”

Starr went on to say that U.S. forces with anti-drone missile batteries were put on “the highest state of readiness throughout the night that they had the warning to be extra vigilant, extra watchful.” She also reported that Iran has moved some of their missiles recently, which suggests either an oncoming attack or an attempt to preserve their weapons stockpile in the event that the Trump administration authorizes an attack on the country.

“They assess that this was a real threat overnight, that they were in a position to launch an imminent attack. Do they know absolutely that it was going to happen? No, and of course, nothing has happened yet. But this is the kind of thing that they are tracking. It led to very tense overnight hours.”

Watch above, via CNN.

