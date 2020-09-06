Democratic 2020 vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris warned that Russia’s continued interference in America’s political institutions could be a reason why Joe Biden might not win the election.

Harris spoke with CNN’s Dana Bash, who asked for the senator’s response to a Department of Homeland Security warning that Russia is working to undermine public trust in the election by amplifying groundless claims that mail-in voting will lead to mass corruption. When asked if Russian interference could cost the election for Biden, Harris referred to the findings from her place on the Senate Intelligence Committee, saying she expects Russia “will be at the front of the line” of foreign efforts to meddle with the election.

“Could it cost you the White House?” Bash asked.

“Theoretically, of course, yes,” Harris answered.

Harris elaborated by saying she and Biden were taking a realistic approach to the possibilities of what might happen at the end of the election. She made her argument by referring to allegations of voter suppression, Russia’s actions during the 2016 election, and President Donald Trump’s efforts to sow doubt on the election’s legitimacy.

These things are all at play, and I am very realistic, Joe is very realistic about the fact that until we can win and put some teeth back in the Voting Rights Act and bring back the public’s confidence in the system, that there will be many obstacles that people are intentionally placing in front of Americans’ ability to vote. But we will surpass and surmount and get around those obstacles.

Watch above, via CNN.

