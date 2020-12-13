Karl Rove said on Fox News Sunday that President Donald Trump is starting to look like a “sore loser.”

The president keeps refusing to accept that he lost and Joe Biden won, and has been pushing all sorts of baseless claims and conspiracy theories about the election that even judges he appointed have rejected. And not even the Supreme Court rejecting two separate cases is deterring the president from continuing to falsely insist he won.

Chris Wallace asked Rove, “Do you expect President Trump to continue to contest the election past tomorrow, maybe even past January 6th, and do you think he’s either helping or hurting both himself and the country?”

Rove said he wouldn’t be surprised if there were attempts to “disrupt” voting in some of the states the Trump camp is contesting, and he thinks some Republicans will try some shenanigans during that crucial day in January when Congress officially declares a winner.

But he overall doubts the actual result would be overturned.

Regarding Trump in particular, Rove said:

“The answer to that depends upon what’s his goal? If his goal is to lay the predicate to come back in 2024 and run again, he’s helping himself at least gaining the nomination, but I think in the long run he’s not helping himself or the country. America likes comebacks, but they don’t like sore losers, and he is on the edge of looking like a sore loser, and probably will look like it after January 6th.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

